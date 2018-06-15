Teenager charged after Ipswich stabbing

A teenager has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 16 year old boy outside a McDonald's in Ipswich on Wednesday.

The 17 year old is accused of possession of a bladed article and cannabis.

An 18 year old man from Ipswich is still being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two other men have been released under investigation.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment and his condition is currently described as stable. He is currently described as conscious and is talking with his family and friends.