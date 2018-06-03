Teenager dies after stabbing in Ipswich

A 17 year old boy has died after being stabbed in a "targeted" attack in Ipswich.

It happened in Packard Avenue at around 4.50pm yesterday.

Witnesses reported that the victim was walking back from the shops in Queen's Way when he was approached by two men on bicycles and attacked.

Four to five other men are then said to have joined them, and the teenager was further assaulted before the offenders fled the scene.

Detectives have arrested a 41 year old man on suspicion of murder.