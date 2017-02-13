Third Murder Arrest After Ipswich Death

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Dean Stansby in Ipswich on Wednesday 8 February.

The 31-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Monday 13 February, and has been taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be interviewed by detectives.



Police were called by the ambulance service around 6.30pm on Wednesday 8 February to reports that a man had been stabbed in the vicinity of Ancaster Road. He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.



A post mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen, and the victim has been formally identified as Mr Stansby, 41, from Trimley St Mary.

A 39-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder. He has now been bailed in connection with this incident until Monday 22 May, however he has also been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence and has been returned to the prison system.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on the morning of Friday 10 February and was interviewed before being bailed to return to police on 11 April 2017, pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing regarding the incident and police are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the Ancaster Road area of Ipswich during the course of Wednesday evening to call the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/1. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.