Tom Jones Heading To East Anglia

Sir Tom Jones has announced he will be performing in Suffolk this summer.

The music legend will be appearing at Euston Hall, located just south of Thetford on Friday, July 6th, as part of a tour of the UK’s most magnificent stately homes and historic locations.

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement. Knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

His Euston Hall concert will be the second time the Welsh superstar has visited East Anglia in as many years; last summer he played Holkham Hall in Norfolk.

The 2018 tour is presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This tour will be an amazing series of concerts in some of the most magnificent and beautiful locations and we are delighted we have been able to include a date at Euston Hall.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday March 2nd via www.ticketmaster.co.uk