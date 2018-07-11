Trial Date Set Following Lowestoft Murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed to death in Lowestoft last Saturday night.

Steven Butcher, 23, is accused of carrying out the fatal attack on 28-year-old Scott Tarrant (pictured). Mr Tarrant was found with serious injuries at a property in Underwood Close.



Butcher has indicated that he denies the offence but no pleas were formally taken during a brief hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today.



In a tribute released through Suffolk Police, Mr Tarrant's family said: "Scott was a fabulous son and brother who was always bubbly and able to find laughter in his life.



"He was also a fantastic father who adored his children.



"As a family we have been ripped apart by his passing and know that he has left a void which will never be filled."



Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, spoke only to confirm his personal details during today's hearing and was remanded in custody before a further appearance at Ipswich Crown Court in September.



A woman in the public gallery told Butcher as he was led to the cells: "Love you son, see you soon alright."



A provisional trial date has been set for January 2 2019 at Ipswich Crown Court.