Two charged with Ipswich teenager's murder

Two people have been charged with murder after a 17 year old was stabbed to death in Ipswich on Saturday.

Tavis-Spencer Aitkens (pictured) was killed while walking back from the shops.

These are the first charges brought in the case - 22 year old Aristote Yenge from Ipswich but of no fixed address, and a 16 year old boy from Colchester, will both appear before magistrates later accused of murder.

Three others who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on police bail until next month.

But officers now say they've taken two more people into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder - taking the total number of arrests in the investigation to eight.