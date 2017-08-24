Two Jailed For Attempted Rape In Ipswich

Two 30-year-old men have been jailed for a combined total of 24 years after being convicted of the attempted rape of a woman in Ipswich.

George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe, who had previously resided in the Woodbridge area, were both found guilty last week following a two-and-a half week trial.

At Ipswich Crown Court today, Thursday 24 August, they were each sentenced to 12-years' imprisonment.

On Saturday 25 February 2017, at some point between 3.10am and 3.30am, the victim, a woman in her late 20s, was walking along Rope Walk away from the town centre. Whilst crossing Grimwade Street, she was approached from behind and grabbed by two unknown men and her mouth covered.

The victim was forced into a car park area nearby, where she was physically and sexually assaulted. The attack was believed to have lasted several minutes before the offenders made off on foot.

The woman was left unconscious and suffered significant injuries to her face and neck that required hospital treatment.

As part of the extensive investigation CCTV images were released of individuals that police wanted to speak to in connection with the incident. Following information received through this appeal two men were arrested on 4 March and subsequently charged with attempted rape.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, the senior investigating officer, said, "This was a despicable and sustained sexual attack by two individuals on an innocent young woman, who was traumatised and left with significant injuries as a result of their actions.

"I understand that this process is never easy for the victim but she has been extremely brave in reporting the offences and seeing this case through to its conclusion. I hope that today will bring some kind of closure and allow her to move forward positively in her life.

"Attacks of this nature are mercifully rare and I would like to thank police and staff for their professional and dedicated work in taking this investigation through to this result at court today.”