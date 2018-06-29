Two men arrested after Norwich shooting

Two men are being questioned by police after a 19 year old was shot in Norwich earlier this week.

A 17 and a 26 year old have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A teenager was shot in the back in a park near Adelaide Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Specially trained officers carried out a detailed search of the park yesterday.

The victim remains in a stable condition in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.