Two men arrested after Norwich shooting
29 June 2018, 08:06
Two men are being questioned by police after a 19 year old was shot in Norwich earlier this week.
A 17 and a 26 year old have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A teenager was shot in the back in a park near Adelaide Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Specially trained officers carried out a detailed search of the park yesterday.
The victim remains in a stable condition in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.