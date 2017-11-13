Two Week Firearms Surrenders Starts In East Anglia

Norfolk and Suffolk Police are asking people to hand in their guns, as they support a national surrender on firearms and ammunition.

It will run from 13 – 26 November 2017 in a bid to reduce the availability of illegal firearms to criminals, reduce the number of illegal firearms within local supply chains and ultimately reduce firearm offences in the county.

During this time members of the public will be able to hand over unlicensed weapons without fear of prosecution. This includes replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items currently lawfully held.

Richard Kennett, Firearms Licensing Manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: "Some people may have un-registered, old weapons that they have forgotten about, or have received one through inheritance that they no longer use, or that they don’t know what to do with.

"Although such weapons aren’t being used for crimes, it’s important that they are handed in to the police to stop them from falling into the wrong hands.

"Fortunately we don’t have a big problem with gun crime in Suffolk, and reducing the amount of illegally owned firearms across the county will help reduce the threat of gun crime even further.”

You can drop weapons off at the following police stations:

Suffolk: Police HQ – Martlesham, Bury St. Edmunds, Ipswich and Lowestoft

Norfolk: Police HQ - Wymondham, King’s Lynn, Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Thetford, Dereham, Cromer, Downham Market, Fakenham, Hunstanton and North Walsham.

Residents should make sure that the firearm is unloaded and covered up, and if possible people are asked to ring the police beforehand on 101 to let officers know that they are bringing a gun in as part of the operation.

Tim Passmore, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "I fully support the Constabulary’s firearms surrender. We live in a rural county and I know that people end up with guns that they don’t know what to do with; this is an ideal opportunity to safely dispose of them.

"I appreciate these guns are not used for crime but the less guns in the county the less likely they are to fall into the wrong hands.”