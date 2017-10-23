Woman Seriously Injured In Great Blakenham Crash

23 October 2017, 06:45

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Great Blakenham.

Police were called at 9.15pm on Saturday 21 October to reports of a car in collision with a house on the B1113 Stowmarket Road.

It is believed that the vehicle, a small green car, was travelling from Needham Market towards Great Blakenham when the incident occurred.

Emergency services including Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and a volunteer critical care paramedic from Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene as well as the East of England Air Ambulance.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Addenbrooke's by land ambulance with a life threatening head injury.

She remains at Addenbrooke's in critical condition today (Sunday 22 October).

The road was closed for several hours whilst an investigation took place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the manner of driving of the vehicle beforehand.

Anyone with any information should contact the Roads Policing team on 101, quoting incident number 411 of the 21 October.

