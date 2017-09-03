Woman Suffers Suspected Sexual Assault In Ipswich

3 September 2017, 11:19

police tape

It happened in the early hours of this morning.

The attack occurred at some time between 12.15am and 1.20am this morning in the vicinity of Tacket Street and Upper Brook Street.

The ambulance service were called just before 1.20am to reports that the victim – a woman in her 20s – had been found unconscious in Upper Brook Street. It is believed the victim was attacked at some time during the preceding hour and five minutes.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives launch an investigation into the incident. There is currently a police scene in a corner of Tacket Street car park, continuing through a passageway leading to Upper Brook Street.

Detectives would like to hear from any potential witnesses who were in the above area of the town centre between 12am and 1.45am this morning.

Anyone with any information about this attack is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference 58370/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

