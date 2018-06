Women's Tour comes to Suffolk

The world's best cyclists are zipping through the streets of Suffolk later.

Framlingham is playing host to the Grand Depart of the fifth-ever Women's Tour of Britain.

It's the third time Suffolk has seen off the riders for Day One of the five-day Tour.

It is regarded as one of the leading professional women's races, and begins at 10.30am.

The largely flat 130-kilometre leg will finish in Southwold.