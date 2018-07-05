Ellie Taylor and Anna Whitehouse host Sunday nights on Heart

They’ll be turning up the feel good as the weekend winds down every Sunday from 10pm, chatting about sex and relationships, and what’s been happening in their worlds that week.

Comedian Ellie Taylor and author Anna Whitehouse are hosting a brand new Sunday night show on Heart.

They’ll be turning up the feel good as the weekend winds down every Sunday from 10pm, chatting about sex and relationships, and what’s been happening in their worlds that week.

Ellie is a familiar face on panel shows like Mock The Week, has appeared on Live at The Apollo and most recently starred in cult sitcom ‘Plebs’.

She guest hosted Heart London Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston last summer while Emma Bunton was filming in the US.

Anna Whitehouse is the founder of Mother Pukka and the voice of "people who happen to be parents".

Last year she released the Sunday Times best-seller Parenting the Sh*t Out of Life.

Ellie said: “I’m chuffed to be working with Heart on such an exciting show with my fearless and funny work wife, Anna.

"We can’t wait to get stuck in, plus it’s just nice to get out the house on a Sunday.”

Anna added: “Expect everything from awkward breakup stories and dodgy sex noises to controversial dishwasher stacking.

"With a dollop of grotty laughter and, hopefully, some listeners willing to share a tale or two in the mix.”

Listen to Ellie Taylor and Anna Whitehouse on Heart, Sundays 10pm – 1am, starting this Sunday July 8th. Tune into Heart on 96 – 107 FM, on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Heart app, online at heart.co.uk and on the Global Player.