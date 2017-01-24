A12 Widening Plans Go On Show

Two Jailed After Man Shot During Burglary
Two men have been jailed for a total of 40 years after an aggravated burglary in Essex, where a man was shot.
Proposals for a new multi-million pound widening project on the A12 have gone on show.
The project, which will see the widening of the A12 between junction 19 (Boreham interchange) and junction 25 (Marks Tey interchange) in Essex, will reduce congestion, improve safety and boost the economy. It is part of the Government’s record £15 billion investment in England’s motorways and major A roads.
A Highways England consultation seeking public views on the proposals starts today and will run until Friday 3 March 2017.
Four options were shortlisted to be put forward to consultation:
Highways England programme leader Richard Hofton said: "Deciding how best to plan and carry out improvements along the A12 is vitally important and we’ve been working hard to identify a range of possible solutions to take forward.
"There are important choices to be made and we are keen to get as many views as we can, so I encourage anyone who would like to find out more to check out the consultation materials online or come and see us at one of our public exhibitions."
People are invited to attend one of the seven public exhibitions, held at venues along the A12 route between Chelmsford and Colchester, to find out more and take part. A consultation into plans for proposed improvements on the A120, which is being organised by Essex County Council is also being run at the same time and some of the events will be run jointly.
All responses to the A12 consultation will help Highways England take the best possible improvements forward.
For more information about our proposals and the public exhibitions, and to provide your views, please visit www.highways.gov.uk/A12chelmsfordA120widening
Anyone with information about an assault on a man in Chelmsford a month ago, which left him with serious head injuries, is being asked to come forward.
Essex's PCC is proposing a 3.25% increase in the Essex Police part of Council Tax.
Essex one of the top ten places in the country for calls to the RSPCA about organised dog fighting.
