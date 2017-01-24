A12 Widening Plans Go On Show

By Rachel Babbage, 24th January 2017, 06:24

A12 northbound

Comments

You may also like

Proposals for a new multi-million pound widening project on the A12 have gone on show.

The project, which will see the widening of the A12 between junction 19 (Boreham interchange) and junction 25 (Marks Tey interchange) in Essex, will reduce congestion, improve safety and boost the economy. It is part of the Government’s record £15 billion investment in England’s motorways and major A roads.

A Highways England consultation seeking public views on the proposals starts today and will run until Friday 3 March 2017.

Four options were shortlisted to be put forward to consultation:

  • Option 1 – widening the existing A12 corridor (the online option)
  • Option 2 – widening the existing A12 corridor between junctions 19 to 22 and 23 to 24 and two new bypasses between junctions 22 and 23 (Rivenhall) and between junctions 24 and 25 (Marks Tey).
  • Option 3 – a variation of option 2 with only one new bypass between junctions 22 and 23 (Rivenhall).
  • Option 4 – a variation of option 2 with only one new bypass between junctions 24 and 25 (Marks Tey).

 

Highways England programme leader Richard Hofton said: "Deciding how best to plan and carry out improvements along the A12 is vitally important and we’ve been working hard to identify a range of possible solutions to take forward.

"There are important choices to be made and we are keen to get as many views as we can, so I encourage anyone who would like to find out more to check out the consultation materials online or come and see us at one of our public exhibitions."

People are invited to attend one of the seven public exhibitions, held at venues along the A12 route between Chelmsford and Colchester, to find out more and take part. A consultation into plans for proposed improvements on the A120, which is being organised by Essex County Council is also being run at the same time and some of the events will be run jointly.

All responses to the A12 consultation will help Highways England take the best possible improvements forward.

For more information about our proposals and the public exhibitions, and to provide your views, please visit www.highways.gov.uk/A12chelmsfordA120widening

Local News

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Martin and Su

6am - 10am

Email the show

Text 'ESSEX' to 82122

Martin and Su

On TV: Heart's Happy Hour Summer!

8am - 9am

Watch heart TV

  • Pharrell Williams Happy

    Now

    iTunes

  • Taio Cruz Dynamite

    08:53

    iTunes

  • Madison Avenue Don't Call Me Baby

    08:50

    iTunes

  • Westend The Love I Lost

    08:47

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Advertise Advertise in Essex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter