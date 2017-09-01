Armed Robbery In Southend Shop This Morning

1 September 2017, 17:33

Essex Police

Police are investigating a robbery in London Road, Southend that happened shortly after 2am this morning.

Two suspects entered a Costcutter supermarket armed with a knife. They have held the knife to the shopkeeper’s throat and stolen money from the till.

The first suspect is described as being a white man and was wearing a blue converse hooded top with the hood pulled over his face, blue tracksuits trousers and grey trainers.

The second suspect is described as being a white man and was wearing a cream hooded top with black sleeves and Adidas stripes, with the hood covering his face, blue Adidas tracksuit trousers and blue shoes.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Southend police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

