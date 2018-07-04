Ban for Clacton driver who watched iPad on A12
4 July 2018, 07:15
A man from Clacton has been banned from driving and faces 200 hours of community service after being caught watching his iPad on the A12.
Matthew Brogan, 34, of Skelmersdale Road pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after watching his iPad whilst doing 60mph on the A12 near Marks Tey.
As well as the driving ban and community service, he will need to take an extended test to regain a driving license in the future.
Investigating officer PC Andrew Sumner, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving while distracted is incredibly dangerous and we were very lucky that this case did not lead to a collision.
“If you’re willing to put a distraction above your own safety and the safety of others, you should not be on the road.”