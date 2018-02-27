Beast From The East Hits Essex
27 February 2018, 09:13
The Beast from the East has arrived in the UK, with 17 schools in Essex closed so far.
Southend, Canvey Island and Clacton were among the worst hit areas this morning.
In Southend there have been reports of sliding cars and generally heavy traffic across the whole area because of the hazardous driving conditions.
Check out the latest traffic and travel for Essex here
There's not been too much trouble at the airports, but it's a different story on the trains.
There's no service between Colchester and Colchester Town, and reduced services between Southend Victoria and Liverpool Street.
Check out the five day weather forecast here
The weather's also meaning delays and reduced service on C2C between Shoeburyness and Southend Central - and Fenchurch Street.
Juliette Maxam from Greater Anglia told Heart it's tough to keep the tracks clear.
"The points are the things on the rails that make the train go in the right direction basically.
"And they can get frozen - traffic doesn't belt along at 70mph when it's snowy and icy - and neither can the trains go at full pelt."