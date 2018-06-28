Boy Punched In Basildon During Attempted Robbery

28 June 2018, 16:31

Police generic

A 14 year old boy's been punched by a man in an underpass in Basildon.

It happened off Station Way at around 8am, after a man approched the boy from behind and demanded he hand over his belongings.

The man ran off after the boy said he was going to call the police.

The suspect has been described as being white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a muscular build and had a black beard. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood tight around his face and he was carrying a small man bag.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boy, 16, charged over killing of birthday party teen

Deliveroo forks out to riders in latest gig economy rights claim

Trump or Putin: Who said what?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News