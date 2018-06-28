Boy Punched In Basildon During Attempted Robbery

A 14 year old boy's been punched by a man in an underpass in Basildon.

It happened off Station Way at around 8am, after a man approched the boy from behind and demanded he hand over his belongings.



The man ran off after the boy said he was going to call the police.



The suspect has been described as being white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a muscular build and had a black beard. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood tight around his face and he was carrying a small man bag.