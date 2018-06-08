Braintree Knifepoint Robbery

Police are investigating following an aggravated burglary in Braintree where a valuable collection of Roman coins were stolen.

A man armed with a knife forced himself into an address in Blenheim Close at around 4.05am on Wednesday, June 6



The victim, a man in his 60s, confronted the man and was left with cuts.



A collection of 170 Roman coins, some of them rare and worth a four-figure sum was taken.



There are no images of the coins available but they were kept in plastic wallets inside a brown/red plastic A4 binder.



Investigating officer Dc Red Leeson, from Braintree CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and I need to find the person responsible. Some of the coins taken are rare and quite distinctive and I need to speak to anyone who thinks they have been offered them for sale. If you have any information I need you to come forward.”



If you saw or heard anything, have been offered the coins for sale, or have any other information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/79143/18.