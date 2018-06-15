Bupa fined £3m over death in Brentwood

Bupa Care Homes has been fined £3 million over the death of an 86 year old in Brentwood.

Kenneth Ibbetson contracted Legionnaires' disease just weeks after moving into the Hutton Village Nursing Home in March 2015.

The Health and Safety Executive says not enough was done to prevent the risk of residents getting the disease.

Bupa Care Homes has admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work act.

Principal inspector Vicky Fletcher said: "It is heart-breaking to think Kenneth contracted Legionnaires' a matter of weeks after moving into the Hutton Village Care Home.

"His family have been left devastated by his sudden death."