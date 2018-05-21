Call for dementia help in Essex

With one person developing dementia in the UK every three minutes, we're being asked to take action this week to improve the lives of people affected by it.

The condition has been in the media lately - with Dame Barbara Windsor's husband speaking out about how she's now living with Alzheimer's.

As part of Dementia Action Week, Ben Northfield from Thurrock - whose grandparents suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's disease - has told Heart the conditions are extremely difficult to deal with as a family.

"Looking into someone's eyes, who you've loved and who's brought you up - and them not having a clue exactly who you are, why you're there, and what your purpose is.

"{They are} Hard situations - the fact you've got all those memories with someone, and all those memories have been burnt with a match."

One of the last things Ben's grandad could remember to the day he died was watching Ben play rugby at college.

So Ben now organises charity rugby events to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

"The best advice I could possibly give - is give as much time to them as possible because you don't know long they're going to be there.

"It was a horrible situation - all them memories lost and stuff - but you just have to start afresh and create new memories with the personality they have now."