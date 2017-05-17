Cast Revealed For Southend Panto

The Cliffs Pavilion has confirmed the stars heading to Essex for this year's festive panto.

Lee Mead, Stacey Solomon, Bobby Davro and Robin Askwith will lead the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk from Saturday 16 December 2017.

Playing the lead role of Jack is Southend-born actor Lee Mead. Best-known for winning the TV talent show Any Dream Will Do, Lee won the title role in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Starring alongside him as the Spirit of the Beans is X Factor and Loose Women star Stacey Solomon. Since coming third in the sixth series of ITV’s The X Factor, Stacey rose to fame winning the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here!

Bobby Davro is well-known for his television career which has seen him present his own series Bobby Davro on the Box, Bobby’s Sketch Pad, Rock With Laughter and Run the Risk, and host 65 episodes of Winner Takes All. He has also appeared in EastEnders playing the loveable rogue Vinnie Monks

Completing the line-up as the evil villain Fleshcreep is film and television star Robin Askwith. A regular on the big screen throughout the 70s Robin went on to appear in numerous television shows including Dixon of Dock Green, Z-Cars, and, most recently, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Benidorm.

Theatre Director Ellen McPhillips said, “We are, of course, very excited about having two of Essex’s own in the cast with Lee and Stacey, and are very much looking forward to welcoming back old favourites Bobby Davro and Robin Askwith who have both appeared in previous pantomimes here to great acclaim.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will be at the Cliffs Pavilion from Saturday 16 December 2017 until Sunday 7 January 2018.