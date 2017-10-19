CCTV After Rolex Theft In Chelmsford

19 October 2017, 09:59

CCTV of Rolex theft in Chelmsford

Essex Police have released five more CCTV images of a group of men they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop in Chelmsford.

A man went into Fish Brothers jewellery shop, in High Street, and asked to see a Rolex watch worth a five-figure sum at around 2.30pm on Thursday, August 24.

Three men then went the store and one of them grabbed the watch and ran out of the building, followed by the other two.

The man who initially asked to see the watch then left the shop.

All four men were later seen by a member of the public near Chelmsford Cathedral.

If you recognise any of these men or have any information about the incident, please contact Pc Matt Martin at Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending on Heart

Dancing on Ice Judge Confirmed

The New 'Dancing On Ice' Judge Has No Ice Skating Experience!
Lord Sugar Apprentice blunder

The Apprentice Fans Spot This HUGE Gaffe During Embarrassing Robot Task

Olly Murs Is Getting The Silent Treatment From Thi

Olly Murs Is Getting The Silent Treatment From This X Factor Judge
Meghan Harry Queen2

Prince Harry's Secret Meet With The Queen Could Be Biggest Engagement Hint Yet!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn refuses to say he would honour Brexit deal struck by Theresa May

PFA chairman Gordon Taylor condemns FA 'diversionary tactics'

30 years on: how Black Monday stunned markets - and could it happen again?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News