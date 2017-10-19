CCTV After Rolex Theft In Chelmsford

Essex Police have released five more CCTV images of a group of men they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop in Chelmsford.

A man went into Fish Brothers jewellery shop, in High Street, and asked to see a Rolex watch worth a five-figure sum at around 2.30pm on Thursday, August 24.

Three men then went the store and one of them grabbed the watch and ran out of the building, followed by the other two.

The man who initially asked to see the watch then left the shop.

All four men were later seen by a member of the public near Chelmsford Cathedral.

If you recognise any of these men or have any information about the incident, please contact Pc Matt Martin at Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.