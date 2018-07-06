Chelmsford clean up man thanked

A man from Chelmsford who has taken it upon himself to tidy up the area of the city he lives in has told Heart other residents have come up to him and thanked him for what he's doing.

Colin Hill lives on Forest Drive on the Westlands Estate.

He has even been marking out parking bays with white tape.

"If someone leads by example, others will follow," he said.

"And I'm really impressed with the way that the other residents {have responded} - I've seen people walking down the road with a carrier bag picking litter up.

"Anyone that knows Forest Drive and the parade of shops - they'll have noticed a difference."

He says he started the clean up after seeing people moaning about the state of the area online.