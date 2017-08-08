Chelmsford Field Searched In Murder Investigation

Teenager Charged With Murder Of John Pordage In Chelmsford
A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
A field in Broomfield Road in Chelmsford has been searched this morning as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of John Pordage.
The 34 year old was shot dead on Saturday outside a petrol station on Baddow Road.
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court today charged with Mr Pordage's murder.
He's been remanded in a youth detention centre until tomorrow, when he'll appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on videolink.
Police are still looking for a 17-year-old boy who is wanted in connection with what happened.
Bradley Blundell has links to Chelmsford, Great Baddow and Norwich.
Detectives urgently need to trace Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
Police in Essex urgently need to find two teenage boys in connection with a fatal shooting in the town over the weekend.
Tributes have been paid to a "humble, caring young man" who died after he was shot in Chelmsford.
