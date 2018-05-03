China Challenge For Man From Essex

A man from Essex is climbing the Great Wall of China in memory of James Bulger.

Shane Yerrell flies out tomorrow.

James was kidnapped and murdered by two young boys in 1993 at the age of 2.

Since his murder - his mum Denise set up "The James Bulger Memorial Trust".

Shane told Heart he came up with the idea for his challenge when he met James's mum at an award ceremony last year.

"It was one of those situations that stood out in my head.

"So then to then be able to meet her {Denise} years later and see that she's come back and set up a charity in his {James's} memory - it was in instant thing in my head.

"I remember turning to my mum or my partner - I said, 'I'd love to help them.'

"For me the fact that she's come back from the worst experience and turned it into something positive and now she's helping other kids - that's inspiring."

Shane has self-funded the trip, so all donations will go directly to the foundation.

"I think it's amazing that someone like Shane is prepared to give up their time and help the charity, and also raise awareness of the charity in James's name," Denise told Heart.

"Without people like him, I don't think the charity would still stand to this day."

Shane has already beaten his original fundraising target of £2000.