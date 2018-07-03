Climate warriors visit Canvey Island

Essex has had a special visit from a trio of 'climate warriors' from the South Pacific.

They have been speaking to students on Canvey Island about climate change and the extremes of weather.

It is the only place they have visited in the UK - after it was affected by the great flood in 1953 - where 58 people lost their lives.

"In being here in Essex, we've realised the commonalities between the experience of the people here and some of the experiences that we face at home - particularly with the flood that they faced here in the 50s," one of the warriors told Heart.

"That was a very traumatic experience, but it relates a lot to the experiences that are now becoming common in the Pacific.

"So it was important for us to come here and to see what happened here, but also emphasizing that message that what's happening to us right now is not going to be isolated to just us."

The warriors are also visiting Brussels, Rome and Poland.