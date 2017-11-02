Colchester Hospital Taken Out Of Special Measures

2 November 2017, 06:00

Colchester Hospital

Colchester Hospital University Trust removed from special measures following significant improvements.

NHS Improvement has announced that it has removed Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust (CHUFT) from special measures, in recognition of the significant improvement in the care they are providing.

The decision to remove the trust from special measures follows a July 2017 CQC inspection and a subsequent recommendation from the Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker. CHUFT – which provides healthcare services to around 370,000 people from Colchester and the surrounding area of north east Essex and south Suffolk - was rated ‘requires improvement’ by the CQC overall, with no inadequate ratings.

The trust was first placed into special measures in 2013. 

Since then it has been receiving intensive support from NHS Improvement to help it build sustainable improvements to patient services. 

In 2016 the trust was rated ‘inadequate’ overall, but the 2017 inspection found improvements across every domain and service area. End of life care at the trust is now rated as ‘good’, and surgery and urgent care has also improved significantly.

Dr Kathy McLean, Executive Medical Director at NHS Improvement, congratulated staff at the Trust:

“I am delighted to be able to make this announcement and every single member of staff who has shown real commitment to the quality of care should be rightly proud of their achievements. This has been a long journey for the Trust and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate staff for the significant improvements in care that the people served by the Trust should now experience.

“There is of course much work still to do to ensure that patient services are the very best they can be. 

“We will continue to work closely with the Trust to ensure that the improvements highlighted in the CQC report are sustained and the recommendations for further improvement are taken forward.”

Trending on Heart

Strictly Alexandra Burke Feud Asset

A Strictly Feud Is Heating Up As Alexandra And Her Partner Are 'At War'
Kate Middleton Choir

There Is A Kate Middleton Choir And Yes It's As Bonkers As It Sounds
And and Dec I'm A Celeb

Did ITV Just Confirm That Both Ant AND Dec Are Returning To The Jungle?!
Eddie Redmayne expecting second baby

Eddie Redmayne Is Expecting His Second Child With Wife Hannah Bagshawe!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why the Bank of England has raised interest rates

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.5%

Trump tipped to name Jerome Powell new Fed chair

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News