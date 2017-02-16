Consultation On Essex PCC Jointly Governing Police & Fire Begins

C2C Acqiored By Trenilatia
Italy's Trenitalia has completed the acquisition of the c2c rail operation from National Express.
The people of Essex are being urged to have their say in the potential change in the way Essex Police and Essex County Fire & Rescue Service is governed.
A 12 week consultation starts today (Thursday 16th February) and ends on Wednesday 10th May.
The new Policing and Crime Act 2017 offers the opportunity to transform local fire and rescue governance, enabling police and crime commissioners to become the fire and rescue authority where a strong local case is made. The Government has also created a statutory duty to collaborate.
Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst said: "Together we have developed a local case for Essex to strengthen our emergency services, improve joint working and deliver significant savings. We have an opportunity to share knowledge; back office services; make better use of estates, and help protect vulnerable people in joined-up ways. The resources freed up by this would be reinvested in front line services and enable both emergency services to better protect the people of Essex."
This new duty requires emergency services to keep collaboration opportunities under review and to take on collaboration opportunities where it would be in the interests of efficiency and effectiveness to do so.
To give your views, please visit www.essex.pcc.police.uk/LocalCaseForChange or contact the Office of Police Crime Commissioner by emailing pcc@essex.pnn.police.uk .
Italy's Trenitalia has completed the acquisition of the c2c rail operation from National Express.
Teenager And 50 Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder
Banks In Essex & Herts Targeted - Pair Caught In Bedfordshire
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
2pm - 7pm
Katy Perry Firework
15:08
Destiny's Child Lose My Breath
15:05
Moloko Sing It Back
15:01
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments