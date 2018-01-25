'County Lines' Drug Arrests In Chelmsford

Raids have been carried out in Chelmsford this morning - by police disrupting drugs supplies from London into Essex.

The arrests were made as part of an intelligence-led, proactive operation targeting Newham gang members engaged in gun and knife crime and the supply of class A drugs using 'county lines'.

The pair arrested in Chelmsford are a man in his 50s and a woman who's age we don't know.

In addition to the arrests, a number of items were seized at the properties, including knives, a pickaxe and a quantity of drugs. A bottle of corrosive liquid was also found next to the bed of one of the suspects.

Over 100 officers from a range of units from across the Metropolitan Police took part in this morning's activity, including officers from Trident Central Gangs Unit, Newham borough, the Territorial Support Group and other local borough officers.

The warrants in Newham were executed at addresses in Frogmorton Road, New Barn Street, Old Barrow Field, Pond Road, Field Point and Bignold Road - as well as four warrants carried out in Chelmsford.

Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, Borough Commander of Newham, said:"The arrests this morning are further evidence of our continuing commitment to reducing the level of violence in the borough and disrupting the associated supply of class A drugs.

"In response to the concerns of the community, borough officers have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible for the increase in violence in Newham. Our work will not cease until we have rid the streets of Newham from the scourge of gang crime."

Detective Inspector Jim McKee, of the Trident Central Gangs Unit, part of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "This is the third arrest phase of a proactive operation aimed at reducing the level of gang violence and drug dealing in Newham. Today's operation has been carried out in conjunction with Essex Police, and demonstrates Trident's efforts to disrupt gang violence in London as well as associated drugs lines outside the capital."