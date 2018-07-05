Cyclist Seriously Injured In Saffron Walden

A cyclist's suffered life threatening injuries in a crash in Saffron Walden today.

The crash, which also involved a car, happened at around 11:20am, just after the junction of Walden Road with Radwinter Road, near to where the pedestrian area of Radwinter Road begins.



Police still want to speak to witnesses following the serious collision, in particular anyone who passed near where it happened, shortly before or afterwards.



Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.