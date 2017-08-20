Dozens Of Firefighters At Basildon Warehouse Fire

Barrymore Due "More Than Nominal" Damages
Michael Barrymore is entitled to "more than nominal" damages against Essex Police over his wrongful arrest.
Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a packaging warehouse.
The building on Festival Way in Basildon was "completely alight", with the flames also affecting a neighbouring industrial unit.
Fifteen fire engines were at the scene at the height of the fire along with multiple specialist appliances after the call came in shortly after 00:20 (Sunday, August 20).
Social media users reported seeing huge clouds of smoke coming from the fire, near Festival Leisure Park.
At 4am The officer in charge, Neil Fenwick, said: "When we first arrived, firefighters immediately requested extra fire engines to help deal with this rapidlly growing fire. The warehouse, which we believe is used for packaging and distribution, contained a large amount of stock and the fire took hold very quickly.
"Firefighters have done an absolutely brilliant job here this morning. They spotted the fire had started to spread to the large warehouse next door and managed to extinguish the fire very quickly and stopped the fire spreading. Fire crews had the fire surrounded and under control very quickly. It is thanks to their hard work that the fire has been contained to the one warehouse".
"Firefighters will remain at the scene for some time extinguishing the fire and checking for hot spots."
Michael Barrymore is entitled to "more than nominal" damages against Essex Police over his wrongful arrest.
A man has been jailed for four years and banned from driving for five years after a fatal crash in Weeley Heath.
"Have fun in a safe environment" is Essex Police's message to festival-goers this year as Chelmsford gears up for the V Festival.
Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals could soon become one under plans to merge.
6am - 9am
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Snow Patrol Chasing Cars
Justin Bieber Love Yourself
Patrick Swayze She's Like The Wind
Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments