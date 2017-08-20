Dozens Of Firefighters At Basildon Warehouse Fire

By Rachel Babbage, 20th August 2017, 06:09

Basildon warehouse fire

Comments

You may also like

Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a packaging warehouse.

The building on Festival Way in Basildon was "completely alight", with the flames also affecting a neighbouring industrial unit.

Fifteen fire engines were at the scene at the height of the fire along with multiple specialist appliances after the call came in shortly after 00:20 (Sunday, August 20).

Social media users reported seeing huge clouds of smoke coming from the fire, near Festival Leisure Park.

At 4am The officer in charge, Neil Fenwick, said: "When we first arrived, firefighters immediately requested extra fire engines to help deal with this rapidlly growing fire. The warehouse, which we believe is used for packaging and distribution, contained a large amount of stock and the fire took hold very quickly.

"Firefighters have done an absolutely brilliant job here this morning. They spotted the fire had started to spread to the large warehouse next door and managed to extinguish the fire very quickly and stopped the fire spreading. Fire crews had the fire surrounded and under control very quickly. It is thanks to their hard work that the fire has been contained to the one warehouse".

"Firefighters will remain at the scene for some time extinguishing the fire and checking for hot spots."

Local News

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Jenni Falconer

6am - 9am

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Jenni Falconer

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Advertise Advertise in Essex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter