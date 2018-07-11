Essex Dispersal Orders Ahead Of World Cup Match

A Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place in Chelmsford City Centre and Colchester Town Centre ahead of England’s involvement in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The orders will be in place between 4pm today, Wednesday, July 11 and 2am tomorrow morning, Thursday, July 12.



The orders have been made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and gives officers the power to request people causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.



It is a criminal offence to breach a direction given under the order and in the worst cases this can result in a criminal conviction punishable by up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.



Superintendent Tom Simons said “Understandably, the success of our national team in this year’s World Cup competition has proved extremely popular amongst the community, with many people choosing to watch the match in restaurants, bars or pubs.



“Disorder following England’s success in the previous stages of the competition made it necessary to shut access to some roads for safety reasons.



“These dispersal orders aren’t put in place to stop people from celebrating England’s success in the competition, but to reduce the likelihood of disorder and help to ensure that anyone wanting to watch the match in either the Town or City centre can do so in a safe and enjoyable environment.



“We would like to urge people to act and drink responsibly as we support the team’s journey in this competition.”



The order in Chelmsford City Centre encompasses the areas between and including: High Street, Moulsham Street, Springfield Road, Duke Street, Rainsford Road, Broomfield Road, Victoria Road, Victoria Road South, New Street, Market Road, Bellmead, New London Road, Bond Street, Baddow Road, Legg Street, Church Street, Waterloo Lane, Tindal Square, Tindal Street, Threadneedle Street, Harlings Grove, Riverside Retail Park, Shrublands Close, Can Bridge Way, Friars Walk, Barrack Square, Stonebridge Walk, Kings Head Walk, Meadow Walk, French’s Walk, Annonay Walk, Viaduct Road, Fairfield Road, Coval Lane, Townfield Street, Cannon Mews.



The order in Colchester Town Centre encompasses the areas between and including; Balkerne Hill, Westway, Cowdray Avenue, A1232, East Street, East Hill, Priory Street, Queen Street, St. Botolphs Street and Southway.