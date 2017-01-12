Essex Homes To Be Evacuated Over Flood Fears

Homes in Jaywick are to be evacuated ahead of high tides and possible flooding.

Police officers will be going house to house this afternoon to warn people that a full evacuation plan is being implemented in the face of rain and high winds, which could lead to floods.



It comes as communities along the east coast of England are being warned of the risk of large waves and possible flooding as gale-force winds combine with high tides.

A rest centre has been established at Tendring Education Centre, Jaywick Lane, Clacton CO16 8BA by Tendring District Council.

The centre will be ready to receive residents evacuating their homes in Jaywick from 4pm today, Thursday, January 12 and will be able to accommodate them until their homes are deemed safe to return to. Domestic pets will be accommodated. Any which require specialised care will not be able to be taken to the rest centres.

Chief Insp Russ Cole, district commander at Tendring said: "Acting on all the professional guidance and experience of our colleagues at the Environment Agency and the Met Office, a partnership decision has been taken to evacuate the homes in Jaywick to ensure the safety of all residents.

"My officers will start calling at all residences in Jaywick from 4pm this afternoon, to advise them that from 7am tomorrow we will be transporting people out of the town to the rest centre.

"We will also advise that from 4pm they can of course self-evacuate and make their own way to the rest centre or to another place of safety at a friend or relative’s home outside of Jaywick.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of all residents to ensure their safety until the severe weather passes.”

Residents in Jaywick are advised to:

• Work with local officers to ensure they follow advice and direction given about evacuations

• Pack a bag of clothes and have any essential medical items ready for when you need to leave home

• Ensure any valuables and or expensive electrical items such as televisions are stored in higher areas in your home should there be a flood

• Contact friends or relatives who live outside of Jaywick to see if there is somewhere else you can stay

Residents can get the latest information and advice from the Essex Police website or the Environment Agency as well as from Tendring District Council.

The Environment Agency Floodline has also issued a flood warning for West Mersea, the Strood and surrounding areas.