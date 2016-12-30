Essex Honoured By The Queen

2016 Rio star Max Whitlock amongst those to be honoured by the Queen in the New Years Honours.

Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock (pictured) has been awarded a MBE for services to gymnastics.

Meanwhile, Joe Clarke, 2016 Olympic canoeing champion from Waltham Abbey, has been honoured with a MBE for services to canoeing.





CB

Jonathan Michael Russell. HR director. HR Services Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Public Sector and the community in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire. (Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)





CBE

Stephen Roderick Dodgson. Formerly head of Business Group. UK Export Finance Department for International Trade. For services to the British Export Economy. (Brentwood, Essex)





OBE

James Christopher Gosling. Solicitor and Partner. Holman Fenwick Willan LLP. For services to the Legal Profession and Maritime Hostages. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Neil Robin Stock. Leader. Tendring District Council. For services to Local Government. (Manningtree, Essex)

Professor Deborah Ann Sturdy. Nurse Adviser. Care England. For services to Older People Dementia Care and Nursing. (Essex)





MBE

Mrs Debra Tracy Ballard. Executive Officer, DWP Operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Homeless People in Southend-on-Sea. (Essex)

Joseph Clarke. For services to Canoeing. (Waltham Abbey, Essex)

Peter Roger Davies. Chair of Governors. Kingsdown School Southend on Sea, Essex and Chair of the Interim Executive Board, Leigh North Street Juniors. For services to Education. (Westcliff on Sea, Essex)

Martin Ronald Devenish. Alumni Support. University Council University of Birmingham. For services to Higher Education and voluntary service to Educational Development Overseas. (Ingatestone, Essex)

Samuel Frank Hartley Duerden. Deputy director. International Rescue Committee. For services in Response to Humanitarian Crises. (Colchester, Essex)

Robert Fahey. Formerly Real Tennis World Champion. For services to Sport. (Feering, Essex)

Ms Donna Joanne Finch. Community Development & Safeguarding manager. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Children Young People and Vulnerable Adults in the community. (Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex)

John James Gillan. Grade 6. Border Force Home Office. For services to Border Security. (Colchester, Essex)

Mrs Kerry Clancy-Horner. Area manager, Children's Services, The Children's Society. For services to Children and Young People. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Ms Anne-Marie Osawemwenze Ore-Ofe Imafidon. Co-Founder and chief executive Officer. Stemettes. For services to Young Women and STEM Sectors. (London)

Mrs Anne Judith Jolly. Founder and manager, Sudden Adult Death Trust UK. For services to Raising Awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome. (Brentwood, Essex)

Ms Lauren Frances Kilbey. Senior Executive Officer. DWP Operations Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged and Vulnerable People in Essex.

Matthew Langridge. For services to Rowing. (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Mrs Katherine Liddell. Team Organiser, Maintenance Delivery Unit, Network Rail. For services to Transport in the East of England. (Rayleigh, Essex)





BEM

Mrs Maureen Olive Nunn. Midday assistant, Cleaner and School Volunteer, Lubbins Park Primary School, Essex. For services to Education. (Canvey Island, Essex)

Mrs Katrina Whittaker. For services to People Affected by Mental Health Difficulties. (Braintree, Essex)

Mrs Corinne Anna Winwood. Youth and Mini Section chairman, Braintree Rugby Club. For services to Youth Rugby in Essex. (Witham, Essex)



