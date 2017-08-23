Essex Invictus Games Competitor On "Amazing" Experience

2,500 New School Places Created In Essex
Essex County Council has spent £74 million creating 2,500 new school places here.
With exactly one month until this year's Invictus Games in Canada, Heart's been speaking to wheelchair racer Andy Brace from Southend on how he's feeling.
It's the third year Andy has competed in the games which were created by Prince Harry.
They see wounded servicemen and women compete in a variety of sports.
Andy has told Heart: "It's out of this world. If I didn't have wheelchair racing and sport through being in a wheelchair, then I definitely wouldn't be going out and I definitely wouldn't be around today."
"We've got a lot of new competitors this year and a few older ones who did it last year who will help the new ones along.
"We'll do the best we can and try to smash it out of the park."
He added of the experience: "Absolutely amazing - a laugh - everybody watches everyone's back, everybody helps everyone out.
"The camaraderie is unbelievable - it really is amazing."
Essex County Council has spent £74 million creating 2,500 new school places here.
Descriptions of two men have been released as part of South Ockendon murder investigation.
Clacton Airshow 2017 is officially ready for take-off.
A woman has had her license taken away and been fined after she got stuck on a level crossing in Purfleet.
6am - 10am
Text 'ESSEX' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments