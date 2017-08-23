Essex Invictus Games Competitor On "Amazing" Experience

With exactly one month until this year's Invictus Games in Canada, Heart's been speaking to wheelchair racer Andy Brace from Southend on how he's feeling.

It's the third year Andy has competed in the games which were created by Prince Harry.

They see wounded servicemen and women compete in a variety of sports.

Andy has told Heart: "It's out of this world. If I didn't have wheelchair racing and sport through being in a wheelchair, then I definitely wouldn't be going out and I definitely wouldn't be around today."

"We've got a lot of new competitors this year and a few older ones who did it last year who will help the new ones along.

"We'll do the best we can and try to smash it out of the park."

He added of the experience: "Absolutely amazing - a laugh - everybody watches everyone's back, everybody helps everyone out.

"The camaraderie is unbelievable - it really is amazing."