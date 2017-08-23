Essex Invictus Games Competitor On "Amazing" Experience

By Rachel Babbage, 23rd August 2017, 06:42

Andrew Bracey

Comments

You may also like

With exactly one month until this year's Invictus Games in Canada, Heart's been speaking to wheelchair racer Andy Brace from Southend on how he's feeling.

It's the third year Andy has competed in the games which were created by Prince Harry.

They see wounded servicemen and women compete in a variety of sports.

Andy has told Heart: "It's out of this world. If I didn't have wheelchair racing and sport through being in a wheelchair, then I definitely wouldn't be going out and I definitely wouldn't be around today."

"We've got a lot of new competitors this year and a few older ones who did it last year who will help the new ones along.

"We'll do the best we can and try to smash it out of the park."

He added of the experience: "Absolutely amazing - a laugh - everybody watches everyone's back, everybody helps everyone out.

"The camaraderie is unbelievable - it really is amazing."

Local News

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Martin and Su

6am - 10am

Email the show

Text 'ESSEX' to 82122

Martin and Su

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Advertise Advertise in Essex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter