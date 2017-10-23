Essex Man Awarded For Bravery During Terror Attack

23 October 2017, 06:00

essex bravery

A man from Chelmsford has received a bravery award from the Queen after racing to help victims in the Tunisian beach terror attack.

Allen Pembroke put his own safety at risk to help others after a gunman opened fire on holidaymakers in 2015.

38 people died that day including 30 British tourists.

Allen received the royal commendation last week.

He told Heart how he helped one of the survivors - Sheryl Miller:

"I gave her some water, I dressed her wounds as best I could. I stopped the bleeding. She then asked me to check her husband who was next to her. Unfortunately his injuries were so bad he died. I then checked 18-20 people around the area but they had all passed away as well."

Speaking about the award he's received he said:

"Initially I was very embarrassed by all the attention. But it's two and a half years ago nearly now and it gives me closure really. I was very privileged very honoured and very humbled."

Trending on Heart

holly willoughby baby book asset

Holly Willoughby Leaves Mums Divided After Giving This Advice For Babies

Amanda Holden Spills The Beans On Her Relationship

Amanda Holden Reveals She Has 'Always Loved' Simon Cowell

Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Her Split

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up
Rachel Riley left red faced

Rachel Riley Left Blushing After Rude 8 Letter Word Appeared On Countdown!

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Lewis Christmas Advert

The John Lewis Xmas Advert Is Set To Be Even More Tear-Jerking This Year!

Love Zoo: Will sex cure panda's habit of walking backwards?

T-charge: All you need to know about London's new anti-pollution measure

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News