Essex Police Tackle Knife Crime In The County

Essex Police has launched a new campaign to tackle knife crime across the county.

In a bid to reduce the number of knives on the streets of Essex, Essex Police is encouraging the public to dispose of their knives safely in a knife bin.

There are seven knife bins dotted across the county:

Tendring - Only Cowards Carry Charity Shop, 12 Jackson Road,

Clacton-On-Sea, CO15 1JA

Colchester - Colchester Police Station, 10 Southway, Colchester, CO3 3BU

Chelmsford - Chelmsford Police Station, New Street,

Chelmsford, CM1 1NF

Braintree - Braintree Police Station, Blyths Meadow, Braintree, CM7 3DJ

Basildon - Opposite Chalvedon Social Club, Mill Green,

Chalvedon Square, Pitsea, SS13 3QX

The force is also encouraging the public to report those that carry knives either anonymously through Fearless or to them by reporting online, calling 101 or in an emergency by calling 999.

Chief Superintendent Paul Wells said: “Knife crime is increasing year on year in Essex and across the country. It is a needless crime that devastates lives and there is no place for it in our county.

“There is no excuse to carry a knife in Essex. Knife crime can have devastating consequences, not only for the victim but for their family and friends and the emergency services that have to deal with the aftermath. If you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested and subject to the criminal justice system.

“The public has a major role to play in helping us to tackle knife crime. We urge you to report anyone that you know is carrying a knife. You can do this anonymously via Fearless who will pass on any reports to us. We know that you might not want somebody close to you to get in trouble for carrying a knife but by helping us take knives off the street, you could be saving somebody’s life and saving their family, friends and the wider community from a life time of devastation.”