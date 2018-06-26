Essex schoolchildren taught about dangers of gangs

26 June 2018, 07:46

A new play is touring schools in Essex teaching young people about the dangers of being part of a gang.

It's been commissioned by police in Southend.

Sharon Williams, founder of 'N' Act theatre, wrote the piece that tells the story of a young girl who gets involved with a gang.

Children in the audience can ask the characters questions to try and influence the end result.

Just last weekend a 15 year old boy was stabbed to death in Romford.

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heathrow-owner to move to the Netherlands due to Brexit

Fifteen hurt in lorry and bus crash on A47 in Cambridgeshire

Anthony Joshua ordered by WBA to sign for Alexander Povetkin fight within 24 hours

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News