Essex schoolchildren taught about dangers of gangs
26 June 2018, 07:46
A new play is touring schools in Essex teaching young people about the dangers of being part of a gang.
It's been commissioned by police in Southend.
Sharon Williams, founder of 'N' Act theatre, wrote the piece that tells the story of a young girl who gets involved with a gang.
Children in the audience can ask the characters questions to try and influence the end result.
Just last weekend a 15 year old boy was stabbed to death in Romford.
Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation