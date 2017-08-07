Family Pay Tribute To Man Fatally Shot In Chelmsford

By Rachel Babbage, 7th August 2017, 12:25

John Pordage

Comments

You may also like

Tributes have been paid to a "humble, caring young man" who died after he was shot in Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday August 5.

Sue Wilson, the mother of John Pordage, 34, of Galleywood, said: "My dear lovely, handsome son John has been taken away from me, his family and friends.

"We are all so heartbroken.

"John was fun-loving and wore his heart on his sleeve.

"He was known for his big personality and friendly nature. He was a cheeky chap and had so much to look forward to.

"We loved him, everyone loved him. He had the biggest heart.

"John loved working out at the gym and was into healthy eating. He was also an accomplished artist who loved creativity and design.

"John was a humble, caring young man who would support everyone and do anything for anybody.

"We are going to miss him so very much. Words cannot describe the pain I am going through right now.

"I would like to thank everyone for their dear messages of support."

Local News

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Martin and Su

6am - 10am

Email the show

Text 'ESSEX' to 82122

Martin and Su

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Advertise Advertise in Essex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter