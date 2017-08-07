Family Pay Tribute To Man Fatally Shot In Chelmsford

Man Still Wanted Over John Pordage's Murder
Detectives urgently need to trace Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
Tributes have been paid to a "humble, caring young man" who died after he was shot in Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday August 5.
Sue Wilson, the mother of John Pordage, 34, of Galleywood, said: "My dear lovely, handsome son John has been taken away from me, his family and friends.
"We are all so heartbroken.
"John was fun-loving and wore his heart on his sleeve.
"He was known for his big personality and friendly nature. He was a cheeky chap and had so much to look forward to.
"We loved him, everyone loved him. He had the biggest heart.
"John loved working out at the gym and was into healthy eating. He was also an accomplished artist who loved creativity and design.
"John was a humble, caring young man who would support everyone and do anything for anybody.
"We are going to miss him so very much. Words cannot describe the pain I am going through right now.
"I would like to thank everyone for their dear messages of support."
Detectives urgently need to trace Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
Police in Essex urgently need to find two teenage boys in connection with a fatal shooting in the town over the weekend.
Ken O’Toole has been appointed as the new CEO at London Stansted.
Four people have been arrested after a man was shot dead in Chelmsford over the weekend.
6am - 10am
Text 'ESSEX' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments