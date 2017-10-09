Family Pay Tribute To Man Killed In Dunmow RTC

9 October 2017, 11:21

Police

The family of Dennis Piper, 82, from Galleywood, who died following a collision in Harlow last week have paid tribute to him.

They said: "Dennis will be dearly missed by all that knew him and loved him. We have lost a loving husband father and grandfather. Dennis was a great Essex cricket fan and celebrated their victory!

"He also saw his grandson represent Essex in the under 13s last year he was a very proud grandad! Dearly missed!"

Mr Piper died following the collision on Cambridge Road on October 3.

Dennis Piper

