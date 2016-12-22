Fatal House Fire In Braintree

By Rachel Babbage, 22nd December 2016, 07:50

Braintree Fatal House Fire

Essex Police have confirmed a woman and a child have died in a housefire in Braintree last night.

A spokesperson said: "Police are working with the fire service to investigate the cause of a fire in which a woman and child have died.

"Emergency services were called shortly before 10.45pm yesterday, Wednesday December 21 with reports of a fire at a house in South Street, #Braintree.

"Officers, a police helicopter, the fire service and ambulance service attended.

"Two women had managed to get out of the property before emergency services arrived. They were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"Sadly a woman and a child were trapped inside and died at the scene.

"Police and the fire service will carry out a joint investigation. The road is currently closed."

