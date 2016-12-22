Fatal House Fire In Braintree

Twelve New Routes Take Off From Southend
Croatia, Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary among new destinations confirmed for London Southend Airport in 2017.
Essex Police have confirmed a woman and a child have died in a housefire in Braintree last night.
A spokesperson said: "Police are working with the fire service to investigate the cause of a fire in which a woman and child have died.
"Emergency services were called shortly before 10.45pm yesterday, Wednesday December 21 with reports of a fire at a house in South Street, #Braintree.
"Officers, a police helicopter, the fire service and ambulance service attended.
"Two women had managed to get out of the property before emergency services arrived. They were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
"Sadly a woman and a child were trapped inside and died at the scene.
"Police and the fire service will carry out a joint investigation. The road is currently closed."
A man from Colchester has been jailed for life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.
Four men have been convicted of manipulating and exploiting teenage girls for sex in Essex.
A former stockbroker who murdered the mother of his two young children at their Essex home after cheating on her, has been jailed for life.
