Fatal stabbing in Chelmsford 'drugs-related'

Police believe a fatal stabbing in Chelmsford yesterday was a targeted and drugs-related attack.

It happened in Cromar Way just before 1am.

Four people are still being questioned on suspicion of murder. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

An alleyway near Meteor Way, which is close to Essex County Cricket Club, remains closed as part of the police investigation.

There will continue to be a heightened police presence in Chelmsford this weekend.

"Our committed team of officers are working hard to establish the circumstances which sadly led to this man’s death," said DCI Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

"Enquiries so far indicate that this was a targeted, drugs-related incident.

"We also remain open minded to the possibility that there are other individuals who have not yet been spoken to, who may have been involved in events which led to this tragic incident.

"The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this most difficult of times.

"Anyone who believes they have information which could help our enquiries, is asked to contact my team of detectives on 101 at the earliest opportunity.

"People should remember that they can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said:

"High visibility patrols are planned, so please do not be alarmed if you see more officers than usual, as this is not in response to any ongoing threat to the wider public.

"I urge everyone to carry on their day to day business as usual.

"Please don’t hesitate to talk to an officer if you have any concerns, or think you have information which could help our enquiries."