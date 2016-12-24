Father Pays Tribute To Wife And Daughter Killed In Braintree Fire

The husband of the woman and girl killed in Wednesday's fire in Braintree has paid tribute to them.

Emergency services were called shortly before 10.45pm on Wednesday December 21 with reports of a fire in South Street.

Two women aged 43 and 18 had managed to get out of the property before emergency services arrived. They were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.



Sadly a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were trapped inside and died at the scene.



Formal identification has yet to take place but police have provisionally identified them as Alina Kordaszewska and her daughter, Emila Kordaszewska.

Forensic post mortem examinations were completed yesterday, Friday December 23, and the provisional cause of death was smoke inhalation.

A joint fire and police investigation has concluded the cause of the fire was not suspicious with the blaze starting from candles lit in the ground floor lounge of the property. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Alina’s husband, Rafal Kordaszewski said: "Alina and I were married for nearly 20 years.



"We grew up together as children and married when we were 21. We had our first daughter, Milena, 18, then our youngest daughter, Emila.



"We came to England ten years ago and moved to Braintree.



"Alina was a very quiet person but had lots of friends at her workplace, Tyco Electronics, where she worked for nine years.



"Emila went to John Ray Junior School and started at Notley High School in September. She had lots of friends and she was always trying to help people.



"Alina and Emila were very much loved and we will miss them greatly.



"We would like to thank everyone for their support and everything they have done for us.



"We have had so much support from our friends and the community; we are overwhelmed by their generosity.



"Friends have also brought us clothes and food and have helped us with housing.”