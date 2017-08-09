Female Officer Attacked With Garden Shears

A female police officer has been slashed across the face with garden shears while attempting to break up a "large disturbance".

She suffered a "serious facial injury" and a second female police officer sustained a minor leg injury as they tried to intervene between two groups in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex Police said.



They had been sent to reports of a disturbance between a group of adults and children at 9.10pm yesterday.



A 23-year-old woman from Clacton-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a police officer and she remains in custody.



A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.



The officer injured by the garden shears remains in hospital and detectives are appealing for witnesses.



Detective Constable Lee Winfield said: "This was a large disturbance involving lots of people.



"Although we have made arrests, we are keen to hear from witnesses who can help us establish exactly what happened in the lead-up to our two officers being hurt."



He continued: "This was an extremely serious incident which left one of our officers seriously hurt.



"She is currently at hospital but will need ongoing treatment for her injuries."



The incident was reported in Jackson Road and moved to the corner of West Avenue and Agate Road.



Police are appealing for mobile phone and dash cam footage.