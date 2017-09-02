Fire At Braintree Industrial Unit

2 September 2017, 09:56

Braintree Fire

Essex fire service have been working hard to put out a large fire at an industrial unit in Braintree.

They were called to Springwood Drive at around half 5 this morning.

Two units have been completely destroyed after furniture and vehicles were alight inside the warehouse.

Residents living nearby were being advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of smoke coming from the fire.

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Trending on Heart

Will and Grace Trailer

The Teaser For Will and Grace Reboot Is Everything We Hoped For!

Scarlett Moffatt Streetmate

Scarlett Moffat Reveals New Hairdo Cut By Her Boyfriend!

Coronation Street cancelled for Five days

Coronation Street Is On Hold For The Next FIVE DAYS And Fans Are Furious

Judges

Len Goodman's Replacement Has THIS Message For Strictly Contestants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Star City fund manager Buxton to lead £25bn Old Mutual buyout

Italian GP disrupted by heavy rain as Practice Three running limited

Arsenal's Alex Scott retired from England Lionesses

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News