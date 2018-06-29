Fire at high-rise building in Basildon

130 residents were evacuated from a high-rise building in Basildon last night after a fire in a flat on the sixth floor.

Seven fire engines attended the scene at Southernhay at around 6.45pm.

Three floors were evacuated and the fire was contained to the one flat where it started and was put out without any injuries.

The Officer in Charge, Martyn Hare, said:

"Firefighters have worked extremely hard in very hot conditions to extinguish this fire quickly. The fire has successfully been contained to the one flat where the fire started. We made the decision to exacuate three floors; 5, 6 and 7 due to light smoke logging in the corridors. There were no reported casualties or injuries.

"An investigation will now be carried out to establish how the fire started."