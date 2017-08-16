Fire Crews Tackle Blaze At Southend Airport

Fairground Workers Deny Manslaughter Of Schoolgirl
Two fairground workers have pleaded not guilty to charges they face over the death of a school girl on a bouncy castle in Essex.
Essex Firefighters are tackling an aircraft hangar blaze at Southend Airport.
Six fire engines from Southend, Rayleigh Weir, Rochford, Shoeburyness and Hawkwell along with an aerial ladder platform from Chelmsford attended the fire on Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the airport is running as usual.
A statement said: "Firefighters are using a aerial ladder platform (ALP) to pour water on the large building from above.
"The officer in charge at the incident reports crews are making good progress."
Pictures shared on social media showed black smoke coming from the large building.
A statement from the airport said: "Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with an incident at the Air Livery hanger on the north side of the airfield.
"London Southend Airport is still open and operating as normal".
Picture courtesy @RhysLench
Two fairground workers have pleaded not guilty to charges they face over the death of a school girl on a bouncy castle in Essex.
Residents and businesses are being encouraged to tell Essex County Council whether they can access superfast broadband.
Passenger Services To Be Disrupted For Days
A Benfleet restaurant's licence has been revoked following an operation which led to the discovery of five illegal workers.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments