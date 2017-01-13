Flooding Evacuation In Jaywick Begins This Morning

Jaywick is facing for a full scale evacuation with thousands of people expected to leave their homes in the face of possible flooding.

People face a deluge of rain and high winds with three severe flood warnings - which warn of a danger to life - in place for Friday lunchtime in coastal areas of the county.



The people of Jaywick were told on Thursday afternoon that a full evacuation plan would begin at 7am.



Last night a flood siren could be heard and police had been handing out evacuation advice leaflets to residents.



The letter warned that if they decide to remain in their homes, there is a "high risk'' their properties "could be flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres''.



"If flooding does occur then it is anticipated the emergency services will be stretched to their capacity and may not be able to undertake emergency rescue until the flood water has subsided."



It is understood that some people have already left Jaywick, while others will be leaving before midday on Friday - with some refusing to move. It's understood around 4,000 people could be facing a move to the evacuation centre.



Police are thought to be using a colour coded system to identify those staying put and those who may be vulnerable, so that if flooding occurs they can prioritise who to help.

Meanwhile further south there's also concern for the areas around West Mersea - with officers also knocking on doors there to advise people to leave their homes.

Here's the latest statement from Essex Police: "Following information from the Met Office and the Environment Agency Essex Police and its partners have decided to provide somewhere for residents in houses which could potentially be affected by flooding to evacuate to.



"Should residents need one a rest centre at the Mica Centre, 38a High Street, West Mersea CO5 8QA, will be open from 8am on Friday, January 13.



"Residents may also choose to leave Mersea and stay with friends elsewhere until the weather improves.



"Colchester Borough Council has also established a further rest centre at Leisure World in Cowdray Avenue should it be required.



"Police will be ensuring between 10am and 3pm tomorrow, Friday that no one crosses The Strood while it is high tide and the road is underwater.



"We continue to advise residents in flood risk areas to:



• Work with local officers to ensure they follow advice and direction given about evacuations



• Pack a bag of clothes and have any essential medical items ready for when you need to leave home



• Ensure any valuables and/or expensive electrical items, such as televisions, are stored in higher areas in your home should there be a flood



• Contact friends or relatives who live outside of the risk area, to see if there is somewhere else you can stay