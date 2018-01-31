Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced

A former Essex Police officer who believed he was meeting an underage boy he met online has been sentenced.

Jonathan Davies-Brewin, 50, of East Hill, Colchester contacting what he thought was a 15-year-old boy using an alias on dating app Grindr on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The profile he had contacted, however, was that of an adult man posing as a teenager.

Following a string of messages, they arranged to meet in Braintree later that day where Davies-Brewin was arrested.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 12 to answer a charge of attempting meet a child under the age of 16 for the purposes of sexual grooming.

He pleaded guilty to the charge at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

At the same court today, Wednesday, January 31, has been sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two year, told to pay £1,200 costs, ordered to take part in the Horizon Programme, undertake 200 hours of unpaid community work, 25 rehabilitation days, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years, and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

At the time of the offences Davies-Brewin was a serving Essex Police officer and, following his arrest, was suspended from the force.

He subsequently resigned on January 18, 2018 however misconduct proceedings will still take place.